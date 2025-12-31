Browns may have a favorite target to coach Shedeur Sanders in 2026 with Kevin Stefanski’s future unclear

With just one week remaining for teams that failed to reach the playoffs, many are already turning their attention to the 2026 NFL season. Shedeur Sanders’ Cleveland Browns once again finished with a losing record, leading many to question what the future holds for Kevin Stefanski.

Even with uncertainty surrounding the Browns’ head coaching position, some are already beginning to identify potential candidates to replace Stefanski, should the franchise decide to part ways with him.

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN journalist and NFL insider, revealed that one of the top names on the Browns’ radar also comes from the AFC, specifically the East. Mike McDaniel, who endured a turbulent season with the Dolphins, could return to Cleveland in 2026.

Back in 2014, McDaniel served as the wide receivers coach in Cleveland, before going on to a successful stint with the 49ers with Kyle Shanahan and eventually landing in South Beach as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks to the press.

What’s next for Stefanski?

Kevin Stefanski‘s tenure with the Cleveland Browns appears to be reaching a breaking point as the team enters Week 18 with a dismal 4-12 record. Despite his two Coach of the Year awards, back-to-back losing seasons and a struggling offense have left his future in serious doubt, with reports suggesting a mutual split could be on the horizon.

According to ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler, Stefanski is widely regarded as an ideal fit to become the head coach of the New York Giants in 2026, where his experience stabilizing a franchise could be the key to developing a young quarterback.

Will Shedeur remain the QB1 in Cleveland?

Shedeur Sanders is expected to start in Week 18 against the Bengals, providing him one final opportunity to prove he can be the franchise’s long-term answer. However, his future remains uncertain after a rookie campaign in which he recorded 1,289 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a 20.2 QBR.

With the Browns currently sitting at 4-12 and holding a top draft pick, the front office may consider selecting another quarterback in the 2026 class depending on their final draft position. Additionally, with Kevin Stefanski’s own job security in question, any coaching change could lead to a total reset of the quarterback room next season.

