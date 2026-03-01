Kevin Stefanski makes major admission about Shedeur Sanders after coaching him with the Browns

In recent weeks, it has become widely known that Kevin Stefanski is now the new head coach of the Falcons. This new chapter in his coaching career, however, will not overshadow the fact that he had the opportunity to coach one of the most high-profile prospects in recent years during his time with the Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders.

While it’s true that the team’s overall results fell short of expectations in the Dawg Pound, what truly mattered was the valuable game experience the young quarterback gained down the stretch of the season.

During a recent interview on the latest episode of Pardon My Take, the now-head coach in Atlanta spoke about what it meant to have Shedeur as QB1 with the Browns, and the pleasure that experience represented for him.

“I will say this: I love Shedeur. I loved coaching him, seriously. He’s got the right makeup for this game, he was wired the right way. I wish that we won more, obviously, but if you saw how he played down the stretch, I mean, he’s a young player that’s getting better. I’m not coaching him anymore, so I know I have to be careful about talking about other players, but I am rooting for him.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski talks to Shedeur Sanders.

Will Shedeur remain QB1 with the Browns?

A new NFL season is right around the corner, and the Cleveland Browns are among the teams expected to make a strong push to enter the AFC North title race. The question many are asking right now is whether Todd Monken will ultimately bet on Shedeur’s talent to lead this team.

Cleveland has several options on the table to add a new quarterback to its roster. In fact, Carson Beck even sent a warning to Sanders about the possibility of being selected in the upcoming Draft.

Even with plenty of time ahead, both the front office and the new coaching staff are carefully analyzing the next steps. As of now, Shedeur appears to be the leading candidate to start, though he can’t rest on his laurels—Dillon Gabriel is right behind him, and his spot could also be at risk with the arrival of another quarterback to the team.

