Falcons President Matt Ryan makes concerning update about Michael Penix Jr. ahead of Kevin Stefanski’s first season as HC

The Atlanta Falcons are doing an overhaul and that’s how Kevin Stefanski became the new head coach of the team. However, former first-round pick quarterback Michael Penix Jr. might not have his spot secured according to the team’s president of football and team legend, Matt Ryan.

Despite the reports that the Falcons will release Kirk Cousins, that doesn’t mean Michael Penix Jr. will just be handed the QB1 role of the Falcons. Per Ryan, “Quarterback’s obviously very important and we’re excited about Mike and what he’s doing with his rehab. I’ve been up at the facility the last three weeks, and Michael’s been in there attacking that and he’s in a good space right now, so we’re excited about where he is at. But certainly, a lot of discussions for us about the entire roster.”

So, what at first looked like an endorsement from Ryan, then ended with a concerning quote. While Penix was a first-round pick two years ago, he hasn’t been able to live up to the hype, and then suffered a gruesome knee injury.

Stefanski has always worked with QBs under duress

Stefanski went from Baker Mayfield to Deshaun Watson to Shedeur Sanders, among many other quarterbacks, during his time as HC of the Browns. Hence, he knows how to make the most of not great quarterbacks. He got Deshaun Watson post his prime, and Baker Mayfield before his prime. Still, he had the Browns in the playoffs twice, and won Coach of the Year twice despite all of that.

HC Kevin Stefanski of the Browns (2026)

Therefore, it’s likely Stefanski would try to work with Penix. However, given Penix’s injury history, one might assume the Falcons would try to get someone to compete with him, or be able to carry the team if Penix can’t regain either his fitness or his form.

The Falcons have the talent to become a big-time offense

The Falcons have four skill players drafted in the first round in Penix, wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts, and running back Bijan Robinson. London, Pitts, and Robinson are regarded as generational talents, and the offensive line is also good. Hence, there is no reason why this team has struggled that much.

Stefanski loves a scheme where he commands a wide-zone running game with heavy play-action usage. He developed that under Gary Kubiak and is also influenced by the Shanahan’s. This scheme actually should help the Falcons players to maximize their output.