Kevin Stefanski reunites with former Browns coach in his new stint with Falcons

His time with the Cleveland Browns is behind him, and Kevin Stefanski’s focus is now 100% on his new challenge: the Atlanta Falcons. With the goal of assembling a staff suited to the circumstances, a last-minute move will bring two familiar names face to face.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, who reported the news on X, the Falcons have hired Alex Van Pelt as their new quarterbacks coach. This won’t be the first time Van Pelt and Stefanski work together within the same franchise.

What’s the story behind it? Van Pelt served as the Browns’ offensive coordinator under Kevin Stefanski from 2020 to 2023, a stretch in which the team made significant noise during several of its campaigns in the AFC North.

Now in the NFC, the two will work together once again—this time with a different level of experience. The expectation is that the Falcons will be able to fully unlock the potential of Michael Penix Jr. and the rest of their offense.

Alex Van Pelt.

Putting the Falcons back in the spotlight

The arrival of Kevin Stefanski as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons marks a definitive push to restore the franchise to elite status, with the immediate goal of reclaiming the NFC South crown.

Tasked by President of Football Matt Ryan to instill a culture of toughness and accountability, Stefanski aims to transform a roster that finished 2025 with an 8-9 record into a legitimate postseason contender.

However, his path to a quick turnaround faces a significant hurdle: the Falcons enter the 2026 offseason without a first-round draft pick, having traded it to the Los Angeles Rams last year in a deal to move up for pass rusher James Pearce Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. #9 hands the ball off the Bijan Robinson.

Without a top selection to land a blue-chip prospect, Stefanski must rely on his proven ability to maximize existing talent—specifically developing Michael Penix Jr. and optimizing playmakers like Bijan Robinson—to navigate a wide-open division and put Atlanta back on the NFL map.