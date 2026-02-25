Browns send clear message to Shedeur Sanders about QB job for 2026

The Cleveland Browns have not guaranteed Shedeur Sanders the starting quarterback position for the 2026 season. During the NFL Combine, general manager Andrew Berry declared the competition open with Deshaun Watson or any other player who arrives in the coming weeks.

“We don’t have to make that decision anytime soon. I think any player that we have in that room we would expect to compete to earn a role. Those two would be no different.”

Even though Sanders won the race against Dillon Gabriel in the final weeks of 2025, things have changed in Cleveland. Kevin Stefanski is out, and Todd Monken is the new head coach, meaning there could be many changes as the team looks to contend in the AFC North facing the Bengals, the Ravens, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Is Shedeur Sanders going to be QB1 for Browns in 2026?

It is still unknown whether Shedeur Sanders will be the Browns’ QB1 for the 2026 season. What is certain is that both Andrew Berry and Todd Monken have officially declared an open competition between Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and, if he remains on the roster, Gabriel.

Who will be Browns starting quarterback in 2026?

Another possibility for the Browns’ starting quarterback position in 2026 could come from free agency. Very attractive names like Malik Willis or Kirk Cousins will be available, which could complicate things for Shedeur Sanders.

