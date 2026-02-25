Trending topics:
NFL

Browns send clear message to Shedeur Sanders about QB job for 2026

The Cleveland Browns sent a direct warning to Shedeur Sanders about the starting quarterback job for the upcoming season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Shedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have not guaranteed Shedeur Sanders the starting quarterback position for the 2026 season. During the NFL Combine, general manager Andrew Berry declared the competition open with Deshaun Watson or any other player who arrives in the coming weeks.

“We don’t have to make that decision anytime soon. I think any player that we have in that room we would expect to compete to earn a role. Those two would be no different.”

Even though Sanders won the race against Dillon Gabriel in the final weeks of 2025, things have changed in Cleveland. Kevin Stefanski is out, and Todd Monken is the new head coach, meaning there could be many changes as the team looks to contend in the AFC North facing the Bengals, the Ravens, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

Is Shedeur Sanders going to be QB1 for Browns in 2026?

It is still unknown whether Shedeur Sanders will be the Browns’ QB1 for the 2026 season. What is certain is that both Andrew Berry and Todd Monken have officially declared an open competition between Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and, if he remains on the roster, Gabriel.

Who will be Browns starting quarterback in 2026?

Another possibility for the Browns’ starting quarterback position in 2026 could come from free agency. Very attractive names like Malik Willis or Kirk Cousins will be available, which could complicate things for Shedeur Sanders.

Advertisement
Todd Monken confirms Ravens wanted to draft Shedeur Sanders

see also

Todd Monken confirms Ravens wanted to draft Shedeur Sanders

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Browns hint at final decision on Shedeur Sanders as 2026 starting quarterback
NFL

Browns hint at final decision on Shedeur Sanders as 2026 starting quarterback

Shedeur Sanders gets positive update from Browns as the NFL Draft approaches
NFL

Shedeur Sanders gets positive update from Browns as the NFL Draft approaches

Shedeur Sanders receives major advice from Deion regarding QB1 job with Browns
NFL

Shedeur Sanders receives major advice from Deion regarding QB1 job with Browns

Crosby injury sparks honest statement from Penguins' Muse
NHL

Crosby injury sparks honest statement from Penguins' Muse

Better Collective Logo