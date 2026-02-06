Shedeur Sanders’ coach officially decides to part ways with Browns and could be out for 2026 season

Shedeur Sanders currently appears to be the front-runner to be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns under new head coach Todd Monken. It will be an open competition with Dillon Gabriel and possibly Deshaun Watson.

However, the team has just suffered a very significant loss that could complicate any aspiration of competing in the AFC North with the Steelers, Ravens, and Bengals. Jim Schwartz has confirmed that he is stepping down from his position as defensive coordinator.

“Yesterday, Jim Schwartz submitted his letter of resignation as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. We’d like to thank Jim for his contributions to our organization in the last three seasons. Our search for a new defensive coordinator will begin immediately.”

Jim Schwartz is officially out of Cleveland

Jim Schwartz officially informed the Cleveland Browns that he will not continue as the team’s defensive coordinator. The main reason is that he did not agree with the team’s ownership not considering him for the vacant head coach position and instead giving the job to Todd Monken.

Shedeur Sanders’ coach might be out for 2026 season

Additionally, according to a report by Adam Schefter, Schwartz would not work in 2026, with virtually all major vacancies around the NFL already filled. “Jim Schwartz sent the Browns a resignation letter this morning, per sources. He now is likely to sit out this season.”

