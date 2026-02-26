Shedeur Sanders gets warning from Browns ahead of 2026 NFL season and free agency

The Browns have sent a very clear warning to Shedeur Sanders ahead of his second season in the NFL. General Manager Andrew Berry wants to see growth if the young quarterback hopes to become the franchise quarterback of the future.

“I think the biggest thing that we want to see from Shedeur is just continued growth. I think he grew a lot from start 1 to start 7. I think certainly playing more efficiently and not putting the ball in harm’s way as much would be important while maintaining the ability to produce out of structure and generate explosive plays.”

Once again, the Cleveland Browns are beginning a rebuilding process with Todd Monken as head coach. As has been the case in recent years, their biggest problem is instability at the quarterback position.

Browns must choose starting QB for 2026

The first step in that rebuild is choosing the starting quarterback. At the moment, Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel are on the roster, but a surprise in the coming weeks cannot be ruled out.

A quarterback for Browns in free agency or the NFL Draft

Free agency is looming, and there will be very interesting names there such as Malik Willis and Kirk Cousins. If there is no big splash there, the 2026 Draft could offer intriguing options like Ty Simpson in the first round if Monken wants a fresh start.

