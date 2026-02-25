Browns hint at final decision on Shedeur Sanders as 2026 starting quarterback

The Cleveland Browns hired Todd Monken as head coach for the 2026 NFL season. In his first major decision, he must determine whether Shedeur Sanders will remain the starting quarterback — and he has already provided a significant hint about the team’s plans.

A new chapter has begun in Cleveland. Following Kevin Stefanski’s departure, the AFC North franchise turned to Monken to lead the next era. Now, the new head coach has addressed whether Sanders can retain the QB1 role he earned late last season heading into 2026.

“Sure he can,” HC Todd Monken said on Wednesday at the scouting combine. “I think what you see is elite playmaking ability — that’s in him. You’ve seen it, we’ve seen it. You saw it in college. You saw it on tape last year. Sure, there’s a ways to go, but what rookie isn’t? I mean, what first-year player doesn’t have a long way to go?“

Shedeur Sanders will still face competition

If the Browns ultimately keep Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback, the former Colorado standout cannot assume his job is fully secure for the entire 2026 NFL season, especially considering how his rookie year unfolded.

Last season, Cleveland opened with Joe Flacco as the starter, then shifted to Dillon Gabriel before eventually handing the reins to Sanders. Even with a new head coach in place, the pressure inside the quarterback room is unlikely to disappear.

Sanders did not have an exceptional campaign, despite earning a controversial Pro Bowl selection. For that reason, the Browns are expected to foster competition for the QB1 role, with Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and potentially Deshaun Watson all in the mix.

Is Deshaun Watson going to remain with the Browns in 2026?

As of now, the Browns have three quarterbacks on their roster: Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson. For Sanders, Watson may represent the biggest threat to his starting job in 2026.

According to reports, Cleveland is expected to keep Watson for the upcoming season. While he could take on a mentor role for the younger quarterbacks, if Sanders or Gabriel struggle, the Browns may once again turn to the veteran to lead the offense.