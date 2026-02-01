Browns might have chosen starting quarterback for 2026 between Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel

The Browns have made very important decisions after a disappointing 2025 season. The most important was firing Kevin Stefanski as head coach and replacing him with Todd Monken. The next step is determining who will be the team’s starting quarterback after a year full of uncertainty with Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

Stefanski named Flacco as the starter, only to trade him weeks later to the Bengals. Then, in a very controversial move, he put his trust in Gabriel. However, when Dillon suffered a concussion, Sanders took over and never gave up the job.

However, due to a 5–12 record, the Cleveland Browns had enough of Kevin Stefanski and changed direction. Now, after serving as offensive coordinator with the Ravens, Monken has the opportunity to transform the franchise.

Browns have to choose their QB for 2026

A few days ago, the Browns posted on their official social media accounts the emotional welcome between Todd Monken and Shedeur Sanders. The Cleveland head coach even hinted that, during his time with the Ravens, he wanted to draft Sanders.

That episode, along with the absence of Dillon Gabriel in any interaction with Monken, has led to the assumption that Shedeur enters the offseason as QB1 on the depth chart. Considering that Todd worked with a quarterback with similar characteristics like Lamar Jackson, it seems the former Colorado star has the edge.

Another key factor for Todd Monken will be determining what will happen with Deshaun Watson, who is still under contract with the team. The controversial player is expected to be healthy, but after the hit he has represented to the salary cap and with his multiple injuries, it seems likely he will be out.

