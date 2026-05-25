Browns should reportedly continue betting on Deshaun Watson in a competitive QB battle with Shedeur Sanders

Todd Monken, the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, has Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as his two leading candidates to be the starters in Week 1.

The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2026 NFL season with several question marks. Not only because of Todd Monken’s arrival as new head coach, but also due to the possibility of giving Deshaun Watson another opportunity over Shedeur Sanders — something that, according to Bart Scott, should happen because of everything Watson could still bring to the team despite his past issues.

“For all that we talk about Deshun Watson, what he hadn’t been, what he was was pretty special,” the former ProBowler said on ESPN’s Get Up. “Three-time Pro Bowler. At one point, people were making the argument, ‘Would he be better on Kansas City than Patrick Mahomes?’

“I know that’s laughable now, but the kid is only 30 years old. You can’t tell me that somebody’s career and football life is over at 30 when you talk about quarterbacks playing to 40.”

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His serious injuries and off-the-field issues could be reasons why Watson may no longer be the player he once was. However, there are plenty of examples of players over 30 continuing to perform at an elite level, and in the Dawg Pound they believe he could become one of those cases.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns.

Watson or Sanders: Monken’s biggest question mark

The quarterback battle for the Cleveland Browns leaves Head Coach Todd Monken with a complex dilemma heading into Week 1. On one hand, Shedeur Sanders is coming off an intriguing 2025 NFL season where he appeared in 8 games (7 starts), throwing for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, resulting in a low passer rating of 68.1 and an 18.9 QBR while dealing with heavy defensive pressure.

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On the other hand, Deshaun Watson brings veteran experience to the table, having recorded 1,148 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in his 7 appearances before his season ending injury.

Monken will have to weigh whether to prioritize Sanders’ long-term development and high ceiling despite his rookie struggles, or opt for the stability of a healthy Watson to command the offense from the very first snap.