NY Giants could take a detour from Odell Beckham Jr. reunion to sign DeAndre Hopkins

The New York Giants may steer away from Odell Beckham Jr. and instead land DeAndre Hopkins, who remains unsigned during the NFL offseason.

The New York Giants and their interest in Odell Beckham Jr. may be flagging, and another candidate may have emerged for the organization to sign before the 2026 NFL season. In more ways than one, signing DeAndre Hopkins could make a lot of sense for the G-Men.

“If the Giants are worried about Nabers’ knee going into the season and do not fully trust Beckham to be a productive player… maybe someone like Hopkins, who only cost Baltimore $5 million last year, could be worth a look for the Giants,” Doug Rush of FanSided stated on X.

Although the Giants could benefit from signing Beckham Jr. as soon as possible, the truth is the G-Men would benefit from adding any wide receiver option. Malik Nabers is out and may miss Week 1 of the NFL campaign, while Darius Slayton is also sidelined. Hopkins might as well be the solution.

Advertisement

Hopkins is a familiar face

Although Hopkins has not played for the Giants before like Beckham Jr. did, he is very familiar with the new staff in East Rutherford. Hopkins played under John Harbaugh in Baltimore in 2025. Although he recorded career lows in receptions and receiving yards, he is still familiar with Harbaugh’s system and coaching methods.

Odell Beckham Jr. could join the NY Giants in the 2026 NFL season.

As if that were not enough, Hopkins has also played for Matt Nagy. After being traded from the Titans to the Chiefs in 2024, Hopkins joined Nagy’s offense in Kansas City. Although Hopkins and the Chiefs’ offense were completely neutralized by the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense in Super Bowl LIX, they still made it that far, and Hopkins got to know Nagy, whom he could reunite with in the Big Apple.

Advertisement

The sooner he arrives in New York City, the sooner he can get to work with the offensive coordinator, and the better off the Giants’ offense may be.

New York needs a spark

New York needs veteran help, Jaxson Dart needs veteran help, and the Giants must figure out who their next acquisition will be without further delay. In the meantime, players continue to go down with setbacks and the pass-catching options keep shrinking rapidly.

Whether it is Beckham Jr., Hopkins, or anyone else, it is clear the G-Men must add another seasoned wide receiver to their shopping cart. As long as the Giants put off their offseason shopping spree, Harbaugh and Nagy’s offense will operate shorthanded.