Tom Brady's off the field problems could make him think in retiring again. According to a former NFL quarterback, the Buccaneers player might quit football soon.

In the last weeks, Tom Brady has been under the spotlight, and not precisely for what he's doing on the field for the Buccaneers. Now, a former NFL quarterback has said that Tampa Bay's player might quit football again and leave his team during the 2022 season.

It is a crucial moment in Tom Brady's career. He returned from retirement (which lasted a little more than a month) to play his 22nd season, but the Buccaneers have not been able to be as dominant as everyone thought they would be.

Now, according to a former NFL quarterback, Tom Brady could leave the Buccaneers mid season. He knows how off the field pressure affects the players, so he is thinking how TB12 could be feeling right now.

Former NFL quarterback says Tom Brady could leave football mid season

Tom Brady's personal problems are giving him something to think about outside the field. It is the first time, reportedly, that he has a big fight with Gisele Bundchen, his wife, and even there are rumors about a possible divorce.

Now, Chris Simms, who also played as a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has talked about Brady's future. The 42-year-old thinks there's no much time left for TB12 in the NFL.

"Normally I'd feel like it's Rodgers that would be that guy," said Simms to NBC's Pro Football Talk Live about who would leave his team mid season between Aaron Rodgers or TB12. "But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that's hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady. It seems like, and I don't know this, that his wife is threatening divorce or going down that road by all due accounts of what you read."

According to reports, Gisele and Tom had a huge fight over Brady's decision to un-retire, which also led to them hiring divorce lawyers. Would the Buccaneers quarterback leave the team mid season to save his marriage?