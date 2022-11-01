Tom Brady is going through difficult times just a few months after deciding to run things back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season. Recently, the quarterback got divorced from Gisele Bundchen after 13 years of marriage.

Rumors of a breakup made headlines over the last few weeks before the former couple made it official on Friday through separate statements on social media. Brady, 45, looked ready to end his football career at the beginning of the year.

He even announced his retirement from football, but changed his mind only a month later as he felt there was "unfinished business" with the Bucs. Brady recently took to his "Let's Go" podcast to address his divorce and how to balance work and personal life.

Tom Brady addresses divorce from Gisele Bundchen, balancing personal and professional life

"There's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady said, via CBS Sports. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games. That's what professionals do.

"You focus at work when it's time to work and when you come home, you focus on the priorities at home. All you can do is the best you can do. That's what I'll continue to do as long as I'm working and I'm being a dad."

Brady, who is playing his 23rd season in the NFL, has three children — one with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan (John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 15), and two with Gisele (Benjamin Rein Brady, 12, and Vivian Lake Brady, 9). The star quarterback explained how he's going to deal with professional and personal tasks after the divorce.

"I think that's what being a professional is," Brady continued. "I've dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people. So I think think the interesting thing for a football player and an athlete in general is you're out there, I always say we're not actors even though we're in TV. That is our real self out there. We're trying to do our best.

"That's how people have gotten to know me over the years by being on TV, and that is my authentic self out there to compete with my teammates every day and you're giving all you can to the team. Everyone is going through different things. We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we can do."

These are certainly some challenging times for Brady, who apart from going through a big change in his personal life is dealing with a tough start to the season with the Bucs. Tampa is on a three-game losing streak, sitting second in the NFC South at 3-5.