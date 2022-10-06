Tom Brady is an absolut legend, so his words are always heard by everybody. He is not always so rude with his statements, but now he has slamed half of the NFL with a very rude thought.

If there's a player that know what he is talking about is Tom Brady. Now, the Buccaneers quarterback has slammed half of the NFL with a rude statement that has shocked everybody in the entire league.

For over 20 years, Tom Brady has proved he knows every single aspect of this sport. With seven Super Bowl rings in his hands, whenever TB12 speaks, the whole football world must listen.

With the Buccaneers with a 2-2 record, Tom Brady needs to change things up quickly. Even though Tampa Bay is first place in the NFC South, he wants more and now has talked about the rest of the NFL and what they are doing wrong.

Tom Brady thinks there is not enough quality in the NFL nowadays

The 2022 NFL season just started and Tom Brady is already giving something to talk about. With his team with a 2-2 record, he talked about the rest of the squads that are in the same position as them after four weeks.

"I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch," Tom Brady said to reporters on Wednesdayabout the parity nowadays in the league, including his Buccaneers. "I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see."

After four games played, there are 15 teams across the NFL with a .500 record. As a matter of fact, in the NFC West all the four squads (Cardinals, Seahawks, 49ers and Rams) are in a 2-2 situation, which is very unusual in the league.