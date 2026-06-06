Indiana welcomes Bears and Caleb Williams

The Bears' proposed move to Indiana is gaining momentum, and state officials are no longer hiding their excitement.

The Chicago Bears’ potential move to Indiana continues to generate major reactions across the Midwest. After the franchise voted to advance its stadium development project in Hammond, state leaders wasted little time celebrating what could become one of the biggest relocations in modern NFL history.

For months, the Bears have explored alternatives to remain competitive off the field while building a long-term home for the organization. Indiana emerged as a serious option because of its willingness to support a major stadium development project and the economic opportunities that could follow.

Now, with the Bears taking a significant step toward making the move a reality, Indiana officials are openly embracing the possibility of welcoming one of the NFL’s most iconic franchises.

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Indiana could be the new home of the Bears

Indiana Governor Mike Braun released a statement following the Bears’ vote and made it clear that state leaders view the project as a transformative opportunity for the region.

“Hoosiers, help me welcome the Chicago Bears to our great state! We look forward to building a partnership as strong as the ’85 Bears defense, creating opportunities and economic growth that will benefit our state and the Bears organization for decades to come. An NFL franchise in Northwest Indiana will be an economic boost to the entire region like we haven’t seen before. I also want to thank the entire Chicago Bears organization for their partnership and commitment in making this move a reality. Welcome to Indiana!”

The statement is notable because it goes beyond simply expressing support. Braun’s comments suggest Indiana officials are already treating the project as a realistic outcome and are eager to highlight the economic benefits that could accompany the arrival of an NFL franchise.

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While questions remain about timelines and final approvals, the Bears’ vote and Braun’s enthusiastic response have reinforced the growing belief that the organization may be preparing to begin a historic new chapter outside Illinois after more than a century of history in the state.