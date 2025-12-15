Josh Allen sends strong warning to the NFL after Bills’ big win over Patriots

One of the most anticipated games of Week 15 in the NFL took place at Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots were looking to secure a win to move closer to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills had other plans on a gray day in Foxborough.

True to their styles, both teams delivered one of the most electrifying games of the season, which ultimately ended in the Bills’ favor with a narrow 35–31 victory. The high level of play and commitment shown by his teammates prompted Allen to send a warning to its rivals ahead of what’s to come.

“I think it’s the love each man in that locker room has for each other,” the QB said, via a transcript from the Patriots. “The willingness to put their body on the line in order to not let their teammates down. That driving force. It’s the relationships in that room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And whether we are playing really good, whether we’re playing really bad, this team is going to stick together and continue to fight and continue to find ways to win football games. I think we saw that tonight.”

Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammates.

Advertisement

Bills’ commitment reflected in the numbers

The matchup between the Bills and the Patriots served as a true testament to the commitment and resilience of the Buffalo squad, culminating in a stunning 21-point comeback for a 35-31 victory.

Advertisement

see also AFC East standings and playoff picture updated after Patriots-Bills in 2025 NFL Week 15

The effort from key players was instrumental: Josh Allen kept the offense moving with 193 passing yards and three touchdowns, while running back James Cook dominated on the ground with 107 rushing yards and two scores.

Advertisement

Defensively, linebacker Matt Milano showcased his tenacity, leading the team with 10 tackles and adding two sacks. Furthermore, the Bills‘ constant pressure forced the Patriots to commit 7 penalties for 65 yards, a key factor that reflected the discipline issues forced by Buffalo’s intense commitment.

SurveyWho will claim the AFC East? Who will claim the AFC East? already voted 0 people

Advertisement