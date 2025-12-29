Sean McDermott provides key injury update on Josh Allen after Bills’ loss

Week 17 of the NFL didn’t end on the best note for the Buffalo Bills. Sean McDermott’s team fell at home to the Philadelphia Eagles, losing any chance of winning the division, and concerns rose after seeing Josh Allen head to the X-ray room.

When many feared that Allen’s ankle issue had flared up, the coach reassured fans during his postgame press conference: “Nothing new has popped up to this point.”

The QB’s injury is in his right foot and dates back to the Week 16 game against the Browns. Still, Allen himself confirmed whether the issue troubled him last night at Highmark Stadium: “Zero.”

This stretch of the season is usually crucial, as teams arrive at the playoffs physically stretched thin, making it key to rest star players in the final game to help recover personnel.

Is it time for the Bills to rest some players?

The Patriots have officially clinched the AFC East, meaning the Bills will enter the playoffs on the road. Considering the Jets and the risk of injuries, McDermott is taking a cautious approach, carefully evaluating whether to deploy his full roster in Week 18.

“Where do you want to start? We’ve got a lot of things we need to discuss as a leadership group,” the head coach said during his press conference. “You’ve got the last game in Highmark Stadium here. That’s important to me, It’ll be important to our guys, to our staff. Then there’s other things that come into consideration. It won’t be easy, but it is important that we have a good week here.”

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills.

Support for Josh Allen

The loss to the Eagles ended like a true battle between contenders, one that could have gone differently if the Bills had converted their final two-point attempt. McDermott stood by his decision to go for the play and offered strong support for his star player.

“Wanted to be aggressive, going for the win,” the HC said. “… It felt like we had a great call, great opportunity to go win it. Wanted to be aggressive so I’m not gonna sit back.” He finally concluded: “I trust Josh Allen with the ball in his hands and I would do it over again. … I’d take him 1,000 times out of 1,000 times to make that play.”