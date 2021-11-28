Another humiliating loss for the Panthers, it's the second loss in a row since Cam Newton started the last two games. Against Washington Football Team the game was a defeat where Newton proved to be in good shape but it was not enough to win. And now a loss against one of the teams with a bad record in the 2021 NFL Season. The Panthers lost in Week 12 to the Dolphins 33-10.
Cam Newton was a disaster in the game against the Dolphins, a real failure as a starter with 2 interceptions, 5 passes completed out of 21 attempts and only 92 passing yards. But at least Newton tried to make up for his poor performance with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
But it's not the first time Newton has lost to the Dolphins, last year as a player with the New England Patriots, he lost one of two games to the Dolphins on the road 12-22. Newton also played twice as Panthers quarterback against the Dolphins, in 2013 and 2017, both games were wins for the Panthers.
Cam Newton loses another game with the Panthers: Funniest memes and reactions
People haven't stopped criticizing Newton after this bad game against the Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa outperformed Newton with 27/31 passes completed for 230 passing yards and a touchdown.