It seems that Cam Newton is not the answer the Panthers need for this season or for the future. Cam Newton is in the worst moment of his career as a quarterback and this is likely to be the end for him with the Panthers. Check here how people reacted to Cam Newton second straight loss.

Another humiliating loss for the Panthers, it's the second loss in a row since Cam Newton started the last two games. Against Washington Football Team the game was a defeat where Newton proved to be in good shape but it was not enough to win. And now a loss against one of the teams with a bad record in the 2021 NFL Season. The Panthers lost in Week 12 to the Dolphins 33-10.

Cam Newton was a disaster in the game against the Dolphins, a real failure as a starter with 2 interceptions, 5 passes completed out of 21 attempts and only 92 passing yards. But at least Newton tried to make up for his poor performance with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

But it's not the first time Newton has lost to the Dolphins, last year as a player with the New England Patriots, he lost one of two games to the Dolphins on the road 12-22. Newton also played twice as Panthers quarterback against the Dolphins, in 2013 and 2017, both games were wins for the Panthers.

Cam Newton loses another game with the Panthers: Funniest memes and reactions

People haven't stopped criticizing Newton after this bad game against the Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa outperformed Newton with 27/31 passes completed for 230 passing yards and a touchdown.