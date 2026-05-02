Titans, Dolphins to try former Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos, but as a wide receiver

Tommy Castellanos declared for the 2026 NFL Draft as a quarterback, but no team selected him. However, there might be an opportunity for him to go pro, but in a different position.

Castellanos played for UCF, Boston College, and Florida State in college as a quarterback. In his last year with the Seminoles, he registered 180 completions for 2,760 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Nevertheless, his dual-threat ability has opened a new chance for him to join the NFL. According to Jordan Schultz, Castellanos has been invited by the Titans and Dolphins to their rookie minicamps, although not as a quarterback but as a wide receiver.

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Castellanos’ best chances to go pro could be as a WR

While Castellanos’ numbers as a quarterback are not bad, they were not outstanding enough to be drafted in 2026. However, his stats as a runner may be the best path for him to land an NFL job.

Rushing the football, Castellanos registered 1,984 yards on 459 attempts and an astonishing 24 touchdowns. His arm power and precision might not be elite, but his rushing and receiving skills may be.

Castellanos has already been spotted on camera doing wide receiver drills. His size, roughly 5’10” and 201 lbs (1.78 m, 91 kg), is not ideal for an NFL quarterback, yet as a WR with his rushing and receiving skills, he might be a hidden undrafted gem.

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Neither Titans nor Dolphins have anything to lose with Castellanos

Both the Titans and Dolphins are undergoing significant transitions. By giving Castellanos a tryout, both clubs hope to find a “steal” in the undrafted rookie class, and their seasons will not suffer at all from taking this look.

The Dolphins, following the departures of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, have a vastly different wide receiver room. Miami, in particular, has little to lose by giving the former QB a chance to add talent to their offense.