With the 2023 NFL regular season ending, there’s a new player available on the market: Zach Ertz. The tight end was recently released by the Arizona Cardinals, and there are two Super Bowl contenders that are very interested in acquiring his services.

The current season has definitely not been good enough for the Cardinals. The team really struggled without Kyler Murray leading the offense, putting them on track to finish among the top five worst teams by the end of the campaign.

As the regular season draws to a close, Arizona has opted to part ways with Zach Ertz. Reports suggest the Cardinals are allowing the player to decide his career’s next destination, with two teams prepared to offer him a fitting landing spot.

Report: Ravens and Eagles will try to sign Zach Ertz

As the season progresses, teams are actively seeking to strengthen their rosters for a title push. With numerous free agents available for recruitment, another potential addition might soon join the pool of available talent.

The Cardinals released Zach Ertz on Thursday. Former team player JJ Watt revealed that the franchise is allowing the tight end to choose his next club, amid reports suggesting his impending retirement.

Initially, Ertz will enter waivers to gauge any team interest in claiming him. If no club decides to add him through waivers, there are reportedly two Super Bowl contenders eagerly waiting for him to become a free agent.

According to Bleacher Report, the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles will wait for Ertz to clear waivers and then fight to sign him. The 33-year-old has been a remarkable tight end, and his experience is very attractive for both clubs.

The Eagles currently have Dallas Goedert as their starter, although he has faced injuries this season. Meanwhile, the Ravens, who recently lost Mark Andrews to a season-ending injury, are reportedly interested in Ertz as a potential replacement.

If Ertz clears waivers and joins the Eagles, he would be returning to Philadelphia after two years. He started his career playing for the NFC East team in 2013, winning the Super Bowl LII with them against the New England Patriots.

When was Zach Ertz drafted?

Zachary Adam Ertz, commonly known as Zach Ertz, was selected as the 35th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Eagles made the decision to draft the former Stanford player in the second round, a move that proved highly beneficial for the team.

During his nine-year tenure with the Eagles, Ertz amassed 579 receptions for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns. His potential return could aid the team in their quest for a second Super Bowl victory, especially given the exceptional season they are having this year.