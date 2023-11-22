The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL after a huge 21-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Now, quarterback Jalen Hurts could get help with a boost at the wide receiver position.

This Wednesday, Quez Watkins returned to practice and started his 21-day period for being activated. The fourth-year player has been out the last five games with a hamstring injury.

As a consequence, a few weeks ago, the Eagles signed Julio Jones in order to have one of the best receiving corps in the league alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. In three games this year, Watkins has four catches for 21 yards in 115 snaps.

Quez Watkins was drafted by Philadelphia with a sixth-round pick in 2020. He has 87 receptions for 1128 yards and five touchdowns in 43 career regular season games. During Watkins’ absence, Olamide Zaccheaus notably increased his amount of offensive snaps.

Eagles are favorites to win the Super Bowl

After their victory at Arrowhead Stadium, the Eagles (+450) are favorites to win the Super Bowl with the same odds as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Nick Sirianni’s team will enter a tough stretch on their calendar facing the Bills, 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks. Philadelphia currently hold a one-game lead over Detroit for the No.1 seed and two-game lead over the Cowboys in the race for the NFC East.