Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots meet in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Bank of America Stadium on November 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). More wins to get to the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The victory in Week 8 was a relief for Carolina Panthers after losing four consecutive weeks. The victory was against the Atlanta Falcons on the road 19-13. This season is a disaster for the Panthers at 4-4-0, but they still have time to pay to make the playoffs.

The New England Patriots have won three of the last four games, the most recent victory was against the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 during Week 8, but prior to that week the team had won against the New York Jets at home. After this game the Patriots return home to play the Cleveland Browns.

Carolina Panthers vs New England Patriots: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carolina Panthers vs New England Patriots: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Carolina Panthers vs New England Patriots: Storylines

Carolina Panthers got off to a good start to the 2021-22 NFL season with three straight wins against Jets 19-14, Saints 26-7 and Texans 24-9. But after those successful weeks everything fell apart, the team went into a spiral of four consecutive losses between Week 4 and 7. The Panthers offensive line are scoring an average of 20.6 points per game, the defense allows 19.9 points per game.

New England Patriots are playing better week after week, now the team has four wins and four losses, if they win this game it would be the first time that the Patriots would have a positive record with Mac Jones as quarterback in the 2021 NFL season. The last victory against the Chargers was tough to get, but in the 4th quarter the Patriots scored 11 points to win the game 27-24. The Patriots offensive line are scoring an average of 25.8 points per game, the defensive line allow up to 20.5 points each week.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Carolina Panthers vs New England Patriots in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Carolina Panthers vs New England Patriots: Predictions And Odds

Carolina Panthers are underdogs at home with +3.5 ATS and +167 moneyline at FanDuel, the home defense is poor to stop the visitors. New England Patriots are favorites to win this game with -3.5 points and -178 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: New England Patriots -3.5.



FanDuel Carolina Panthers +3.5 / +167 Totals 41.5 New England Patriots -3.5 / -178

* Odds via FanDuel