Carson Beck could claim Cardinals starting QB job over Jacoby Brissett

Carson Beck made the most of his first significant opportunity with the Arizona Cardinals, delivering an impressive performance in the 2026 Hall of Fame Game and potentially opening the door to a bigger role in the franchise’s quarterback plans.

The Cardinals ultimately lost a 33-30 thriller, but Beck was one of the biggest positives of the night. The rookie completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown, finishing with an impressive 125.4 quarterback rating.

With Jacoby Brissett recently receiving a contract extension from Arizona, Beck was not expected to immediately challenge for the starting job. However, his performance could give the Cardinals something important to evaluate as they look toward the future.

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Carson Beck makes strong first impression

Carson Beck looked comfortable operating Arizona’s offense and showed enough accuracy and efficiency to generate excitement about his potential. After the game, the rookie acknowledged that there is still plenty of work ahead despite the strong debut.

“It feels great to go in and succeed and execute within the offense. Obviously, there’s going to be things to fix. You got to go watch the tape and there’s always so much room to improve. Even just being a rookie, being a new guy and kind of getting my first taste of the league.”

Who is starting QB for Cardinals?

For now, Jacoby Brissett remains the expected starting quarterback for the Cardinals. Arizona’s decision to extend the veteran makes that clear. However, the organization also has to think beyond the 2026 season.

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If the Cardinals believe Beck has the potential to become their franchise quarterback, giving him meaningful preseason opportunities could help determine whether he is ready to take over in 2027. That makes Beck’s Hall of Fame Game performance more important than the final score suggests.

Arizona has invested in Brissett for the present, but the Cardinals could use the 2026 season to learn whether Beck is the long-term answer at quarterback. If the rookie continues producing at this level, the team may eventually have a much more complicated—and intriguing—quarterback decision on its hands.