The 2023 schedule release is one of the biggest events for the NFL. After free agency and the Draft, this massive announcement is practically the beginning of a spectacular countdown towards the season’s kickoff.

It’s important to remember that, since 2021, each team play 17 regular season games with a bye week. The kickoff will be on September 7, 2023 and Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for February 11, 2024 at Las Vegas.

This year, trades and signings will determine the final shape of the schedule. Aaron Rodgers is a new primetime attraction with the Jets, Patrick Mahomes is the defending champion with the Chiefs and the Eagles are the best roster in football with Jalen Hurts.

When will the 2023 NFL schedule be release?

According to many reports, Thursday, May 11 could be the date projected by the NFL to announce the 2023 schedule. Though some of the games are leaked on social media during that morning, the entire matchups will be revealed in a special night broadcast on NFL Network.

In fact, May has become the usual spot for the NFL to announce the schedule as a plan to keep fans interested in league’s activities through the offseason. March is for free agency, April for the Draft, May takes the calendar and that puts everything really close to the start of the preseason.

Last year, after Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos, Denver had four primetime games in just the first six weeks of the schedule. That’s why in 2023, many experts believe Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets could follow that path.

Another intriguing situation is who will be the rival of the Kansas City Chiefs in the opener programmed for September 7. It’s now a tradition for the Super Bowl champions to host the first game of the year and a rematch with the Eagles is possible as Philadelphia have to visit Patrick Mahomes.