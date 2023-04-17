The Philadelphia Eagles got Jalen Hurts tied to a massive contract extension which makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history. Find out here how much the QB makes per hour, day, week, month and year.

Jalen Hurts' salary at Eagles: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

If there were any of them, Jalen Hurts made sure to prove all his doubters wrong last year. Even though Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had the upper hand in the Super Bowl, the Eagles quarterback had a fantastic season in 2022.

He showcased his ability as a dual-threat signal-caller the entire year, and even more in the playoffs. Therefore, it makes sense that the team did whatever it took to make sure he doesn't leave Philadelphia anytime soon.

Drafted 53 overall in 2020, it didn't take long for Hurts to win the job and prove the Eagles they found their man. Now he's earned a massive contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Jalen Hurts' contract with the Philadelphia Eagles

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Jalen Hurts signed a $255 million, five-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. The contract includes $179 million guaranteed and the first no-trade clause in franchise history.

How much does Jalen Hurts make a week?

With this new contract, Hurts' money average per year is $51 million. If we break it down on a monthly basis, Hurts would make $4,250,000 a month. That would make it $1,062,500 a week; $151,785 a day; $6,324 an hour; $105 a minute; or $1.7 a second.