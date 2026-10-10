Chargers’ Khalil Mack appears as trade candidate for Bears that could eye a return for pass rusher

With the current state of both the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears, a return to the Windy City could make sense for Khalil Mack.

The Chicago Bears are 3-1 entering Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Chargers are 0-4 with no bright future in sight. Given the state of both teams, it could reportedly be of interest to make Khalil Mack return to the Windy City.

According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, this makes much sense. “Khalil Mack to Chicago is something multiple league sources told me makes the most sense if both teams continue on their respective trajectories,” Jones said.

Mack is on an expiring contract, and it would take the Bears approximately $5 million -$6 million in cap space to take him on. They have $9 million available, and they desperately need a pass rush. Meanwhile, the Chargers are deep in a crisis.

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Why it makes sense for the Bears to bring Mack back?

Macks is a cheap option with high upside. Even if he is 35 years old, Mack is still a force to be reckoned with. In 2026 alone, he has three sacks already, alongside with five quarterback hits. Despite the Chargers being 0-4, Mack has been a bright spot.

Khalil Mack potential trade to the Bears is something "multiple league sources told me makes the most sense if both teams continue on their respective trajectories."



One GM and one assistant GM on different teams slotted Mack’s value as a 5th-round pick, but the Chargers… pic.twitter.com/KUHBiwnHbe — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Chicago is ninth on sacks this season with 10. However, no player on the Bears has more sacks than Mack as of now. Mack played for Chicago for four seasons (2018-2021), where he racked up 36 sacks.

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The Bears are going for it all

The Bears are in win now mode. Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams, and a plethora of top-tier skill players in rookie deals is the recipe for a Super Bowl, at least for the Bears. Hence, adding an experienced, still productive pass rusher like Mack might be the icing on the cake.

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Key takeaways