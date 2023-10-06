Chase Claypool’s situation with the Chicago Bears became unsustainable, and one didn’t have to be a football savant ro realize that. Not many NFL players last long on their teams after bashing their coaches.

That’s especially true for players who were on a short leash already. Claypool has failed to live up to his potential in the league, and while he could’ve been right in his criticism of his team, he hasn’t earned his stripes yet.

Notably, he’ll now get an opportunity to finally take a leap forward and become a star, as he’ll join Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins‘ explosive and entertaining offense.

Bears Trade Claypool To Dolphins

“The Bears are trading WR Chase Claypool to the Dolphins, sources tell me and

Tom Pelissero,” reported Ian Rapoport. “This ends a prolonged drama and gives Claypool a fresh start. They have tried to trade him since last week after he was a healthy scratch. Now, everyone moves on.”

The Dolphins now have a starting WR corps consisting of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Chase Claypool. From a physical and speed standpoint, it doesn’t get any better than that.

Still, this might as well be Claypool’s final chance to establish himself in the league. He needs to turn the narrative around him once and for all, or he could be out of the NFL quite soon.