NFL Rumors: Travis Kelce could leave Chiefs to join NY Giants in 2026

Rumors about the future of Travis Kelce continue to swirl as the offseason approaches, especially with ongoing speculation about whether the veteran tight end could consider retirement. After another demanding season with the Kansas City Chiefs, questions have surfaced about how much longer Kelce wants to continue playing and if the tight end might seek a different environment if he does return.

Kelce has become a legend in Kansas City, helping define an era alongside Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. Because of that legacy, the idea of him finishing his career elsewhere has often been dismissed as unlikely. Still, the NFL offseason is known for producing unexpected twists.

That backdrop has fueled discussion across sports media, but one recent rumor has stood out for how far it strays from conventional expectations. The suggestion that Kelce might leave a Super Bowl contender to join a rebuilding franchise has drawn skepticism, yet it has not stopped the conversation from spreading.

Could Travis Kelce really join the NY Giants?

The speculation about Travis Kelce going to the NY Giants gained traction after comments from Craig Carton, who framed the idea as a rumor rather than confirmed reporting.

Carton said: “The rumor is that Travis Kelce is not going to retire. That he wants to come back for another year, but he doesn’t want to come back to Kansas City. I saw a story that Travis Kelce wants to come back and wants to play for the New York Giants. That way, he and his wife can live in New York City. She goes to every game. She does not have a tour planned for next season. Kelce can be in the biggest media market in America. It’s just a rumor. Do not sleep on the New York Giants signing Travis Kelce this offseason.”

The notion of Kelce leaving Kansas City for the Giants would represent a dramatic shift. While New York offers unmatched media exposure and commercial opportunities as a city, the Giants are in a different competitive phase than the Chiefs, who remain annual Super Bowl contenders.

For now, the idea remains highly speculative and widely viewed as far-fetched. Kelce’s decision will likely hinge on his physical readiness, motivation to continue competing for championships, and personal priorities alongside Taylor Swift. Until he speaks publicly about his plans, the possibility of a move to New York sits firmly in the realm of offseason rumor rather than realistic expectation.