Andy Reid provides clearer picture on Patrick Mahomes’ elbow injury after Jets vs Chiefs

After suffering a gruesome hit in the game against the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now day-to-day according to head coach Andy Reid.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes sparked serious concern during Sunday’s blowout victory over the New York Jets. The quarterback banged his throwing elbow late in the second quarter while releasing a pass against heavy pressure, but Andy Reid is positive.

According to beat reporter Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, head coach Andy Reid officially designated Mahomes as day-to-day. Reid clarified that “it was more positive news than negative news” and described the rehab process as managing soreness.

Earlier reports stated that both Chiefs and Rams received updates on trade target Brian Thomas Jr. from the Jaguars. Hence, Kansas City aims to protect its offensive core while evaluating potential perimeter upgrades ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Mahomes‘ health is key for the team’s success.

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Mahomes avoided a worst-case scenario

Chiefs Kingdom collectively held its breath when Mahomes initially favored his right arm after the awkward hit by Jets pass-rusher David Bailey. Fortunately, the two-time MVP never missed a single offensive snap and finished the afternoon with two touchdown passes.

Andy Reid said Patrick Mahomes (elbow) is “day to day.” He added Mahomes is “in good spirits today.” Reid said he does not know yet if Mahomes will be limited in practice this week. pic.twitter.com/Zt2xywjESR — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) November 9, 2026

Furthermore, early imaging confirmed no structural ligament damage occurred within his throwing elbow. Reid emphasized that Mahomes arrived at the facility in high spirits, signaling minimal long-term concern for Week 10.

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Elbow injuries are tough to overcome for quarterbacks

Any discomfort in the throwing elbow directly compromises a passer’s release angle, ball trajectory, and torque. Signal-callers rely heavily on joint flexibility to generate zip on tight-window throws across the middle.

Therefore, lingering inflammation can force quarterbacks to alter their natural throwing mechanics and cause errant passes. Kansas City’s training staff will prioritize rest and targeted therapy to ensure Mahomes avoids further aggravation.

Key takeaways

Andy Reid officially designated Patrick Mahomes as day-to-day with an elbow injury.

with an elbow injury. Patrick Mahomes finished Sunday’s contest with two touchdown passes .

. Early imaging confirmed no structural ligament damage occurred in Patrick Mahomes’ throwing elbow.