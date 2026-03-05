Chiefs’ Travis Kelce reveals his thoughts about retiring from the NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs would face a massive void if star tight end Travis Kelce decided to retire. However, the decision remains uncertain, and Kelce recently revealed his thoughts on the matter while speaking with an NFL legend.

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared his thoughts about retirement while speaking with Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.

“Trav, you know the reason why I asked that is because, like I said, the time is coming,” Moss said. “I don’t know when, but I know the time is coming. I don’t know if this year was the last, or if it wasn’t, but if this was the last, what do you think that you will miss most about the game?“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelce responded by making clear what the game means to him. “Man, I think it’s just those moments in the big games, the feeling of having to rise to the occasion, be there for 70,000 that are all counting on you out there, outside of just the guys that you go to war with, guys you go to battle with, man. Those moments of rising to the occasion in the heat of the battle, in the playoffs and all the big games out there, man,” Kelce said.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.

Advertisement

“That’s a feeling that I know I’ll never get again, those are the things that you cherish the most, and especially, if you’re fortunate enough to be in the playoffs and make runs at it, man. The satisfaction that you get and the successful feeling you get that all the hard work that you put in is finally paying off. I think that’ll be one of the things I miss the most, for sure.”

Advertisement

Kelce numbers last season

see also Patriots releasing Stefon Diggs creates opportunity for NY Giants, Chiefs: Which other teams may want the WR?

It would be surprising if Kelce ultimately decided to step away from the game, considering the passion he still shows for football. As he explained, what he would miss most is that sense of competition, the emotion of fighting for something and finally seeing the work pay off. For him, those moments have certainly produced results.

Advertisement

Kelce finished the 2025 NFL season with 78 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns. He earned his 11th Pro Bowl selection, showing he remained one of the premier players at his position.

Kelce has not yet decided on his playing future, but the Chiefs have not rushed the process and have made it clear they would welcome him back next season. For now, it remains a matter of waiting, both for the franchise and for the fans.

Advertisement