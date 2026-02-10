Shedeur Sanders’ key weapon with the Browns makes shocking decision about his future in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a full-scale restructuring process ahead of the upcoming NFL season. With Todd Monken stepping in as the new head coach, there is still uncertainty surrounding whether Shedeur Sanders will be the team’s starting quarterback—but clarity is beginning to emerge regarding the future of one of the team’s primary offensive weapons up to this point.

In an emotional statement shared through his official Instagram account, David Njoku announced that he will not be returning to Dawg Pound and is set to hit the open market moving forward. After nine seasons, the tight end officially brings his run in Cleveland to an end.

“Cleveland, first off I love you,” he wrote. “These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I’m am so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole browns organization for everything!!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“All my teammates I shared the battle with I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home #ChiefOut.”

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

The Njoku–Sanders connection

During the final stretch of the 2025 season, David Njoku solidified his role as a vital veteran presence for the Cleveland Browns’ offense, becoming one of the most reliable targets for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Advertisement

see also Shedeur Sanders receives strong message from Browns’ star regarding QB1 job

Despite facing a shifting offensive dynamic, Njoku wrapped up the campaign with a solid stat line of 33 receptions for 293 yards and 4 touchdowns. Averaging 8.9 yards per catch, the tight end proved to be a key safety valve for Sanders, consistently moving the chains and providing a dependable red-zone threat as the young signal-caller found his rhythm in the NFL.

Advertisement

Shedeur Sanders #12 and David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns.

What’s next for David Njoku?

While there is still no certainty regarding what will happen with Njoku next season, speculation about his future is beginning to swirl. Kevin Stefanski’s arrival in Atlanta, combined with the potential departure of Kyle Pitts, could serve as a strong indicator pointing toward a possible move to the NFC South for the veteran tight end.

Advertisement