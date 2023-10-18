The Kansas City Chiefs have had a successful start to the season, holding a 5-1 record. Despite a defeat in week 1, the Chiefs managed to bounce back with five consecutive victories. However, concerns have arisen about the performance of their offense, which hasn’t lived up to its potential.

To address this, they decided to give Patrick Mahomes another weapon. The Chiefs’ wide receiver room is crowded with young players showing potential, and they’ve now added a veteran presence to the mix. Kansas City executed a trade with the New York Jets to acquire Mecole Hardman Jr.

As reported by Adam Teicher of ESPN, the Chiefs sent a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Jets in exchange for Hardman and a 2025 seventh-round pick. The move isn’t surprising considering the struggles of the young receivers to connect with Mahomes this season.

Mecole Hardman’s Career

Regarding the other side of the trade, Hardman hadn’t played a significant role in the Jets’ offense despite his recent addition through free agency. However, the Chiefs are knowledgeable about Hardman, as he was originally drafted by them during the second round of the draft in 2019.

Hardman’s career with the Chiefs has been marked by inconsistency. He knows the offensive system implemented by head coach Andy Reid very well. In the past, he may not have fully exploited Mahomes’ talents, but his experience within the team is now seen as highly valuable.

Notably, Hardman was a member of two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Chiefs. He made an explosive introduction to the league with seven touchdowns as a rookie. However, he was primarily used as a gadget player for designed plays, with his incredible speed causing problems for opposing defenses when he had the ball in space.

In 2021, he achieved career highs with 59 catches and 693 receiving yards. Over 62 games, he has accumulated 2,094 receiving yards on 152 receptions. Hardman’s time with the New York Jets has been underwhelming, with just one reception in five games thus far.

Mecole Hardman’s Contract

In the offseason, the Jets signed Hardman to a one-year, $4 million contract, with the Jets handing them $3.4 million guaranteed.