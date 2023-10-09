Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have now been surpassed by Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has set an astonishing NFL record, outpacing the two legendary players.

There’s no doubt that Patrick Mahomes could one day become the GOAT. The Chiefs quarterback has already won two Super Bowls, and it seems like he won’t stop there.

As of today, it appears that there’s still a considerable journey ahead for him to claim the title of the greatest of all time. Nevertheless, he has now reached an incredible milestone in less time than it took Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to achieve the same.

Patrick Mahomes is the first NFL quarterback to conquer all 31 teams before 30

Patrick Mahomes is continuously breaking several NFL records, and in Week 5 of the 2023 season, he did it again. The quarterback led the Chiefs to victory against the Minnesota Vikings for the first time in his career, reaching an impressive personal milestone.

Mahomes, who is 28 years old, has managed to defeat 31 NFL teams, becoming the 10th quarterback to ever do it. However, he’s the first one to do it before turning 30, a record that not even Tom Brady nor Aaron Rodgers could achieve.

Obviously, the only team that Mahomes has not defeated yet is the Chiefs. Only Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Brett Favre have achieved this feat, and it’s uncertain if Patrick will ever leave Kansas City to try to follow in their footsteps.

Which is the team that Patrick Mahomes has defeated the most?

The Denver Broncos are winless against Patrick Mahomes, who has an 11-0 record against the team from Colorado before their Week 6 matchup.