Chiefs HC Andy Reid insists Patrick Mahomes is doing ‘great’ but preaches caution

The serious injury suffered by Patrick Mahomes at the end of last season raised alarms across the board. Despite this setback, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been recovering well, although Andy Reid still prefers to remain cautious about it.

“He’s doing great, but you just got to be smart with this thing,” the experienced head coach revealed on Sports Radio 810 WHB. With the possibility that he may not be ready for the start of the season, Justin Fields was brought in as the ideal backup for Mahomes.

The last campaign for Chiefs Kingdom will have to be forgotten, as they failed to even reach the playoffs. Will Reid be able to bring his team back into the NFL spotlight?

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A forgettable day for Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes suffered a severe knee injury on December 14, 2025, during the final minutes of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury was diagnosed as a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, which immediately ended his season and required surgery.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

As of April 2026, Mahomes has officially begun the Chiefs’ voluntary offseason program, focusing on weight training and rehab meetings. While his recovery is progressing well, his goal remains to be fully cleared for Week 1 of the 2026 season without restrictions.

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Reid has the Draft in his sights

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 9 and No. 29 overall picks, the Kansas City Chiefs are primarily focused on revitalizing an offense that must support Patrick Mahomes. Reid’s priority positions center on acquiring elite playmakers, specifically high-end wide receivers like Jordyn Tyson and explosive running backs such as Jeremiyah Love, to ease the burden on the passing game.

Additionally, the front office is heavily scouting defensive line and secondary talent, with names like Rueben Bain Jr. and Caleb Downs high on the board to reinforce a unit that saw several key departures in free agency.

Round 1: No. 9

Round 1: No. 29

Round 2: No. 40

Round 3: No. 74

Round 4: No. 109

Round 5: No. 148

Round 5: No. 169

Round 5: No. 176

Round 6: No. 210