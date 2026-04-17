Chiefs reveal Andy Reid’s priority positions for 2026 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the 2026 NFL Draft with more flexibility than usual, and that could lead to one of the most unpredictable decisions in the top 10. Holding the No. 9 overall pick, the franchise is not locked into a single direction, instead keeping multiple options open depending on how the board unfolds.

This approach reflects the current state of the roster. The Chiefs want to be Super Bowl contenders again and, after a disappointing 2025 season, there are clear areas that need reinforcement on both sides of the ball.

General manager Brett Veach made that philosophy clear when discussing the team’s priorities. “There’s a lot of areas to improve on our roster. On both sides of the football. I think it does open up that No. 9 pick to go in any direction. We’ll see how the first five or six picks go, but I think whether it’s the defensive backfield, the offensive line, edge rusher, wide receiver. We need help in all those areas.”

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Who will the Chiefs pick in 2026 NFL Draft?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of options on the table ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Jeremiyah Love could be a great pick, but, if he’s not available, everything changes.

Veach’s comments highlight just how wide open this choice really is. Defensive back, offensive line, edge rusher, and wide receiver are all possibilities, meaning the Chiefs are likely to follow a best-player-available strategy rather than forcing a need. Interesting thing, Brett didn’t say running back.

That flexibility becomes even more valuable in a draft class where prospect grades are tightly grouped. If the board breaks unexpectedly in the top five or six selections, Kansas City could pivot quickly, either capitalizing on a falling talent or even exploring trade scenarios. In the case of Love, they already have Kenneth Walker, but, the prospect of Notre Dame could fill the position for a decade.

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At the same time, this openness signals a broader mindset. The Chiefs are not viewing this as a one-position fix, but rather an opportunity to strengthen multiple layers of the roster. Whether it’s protecting Patrick Mahomes, adding pass rush alongside Chris Jones, or injecting more playmaking into the offense, all options remain viable.

Ultimately, the No. 9 pick could define how aggressive the Chiefs want to be moving forward. With needs across the roster and a fluid draft board, they are positioned to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch on draft night. Furthermore, with two picks in the first-round, a surprising trade to move up is also an alternative.