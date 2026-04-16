Chiefs, Andy Reid could add WR in 2026 NFL Draft to boost Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid could be preparing one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 NFL Draft, with projections linking them to a wide receiver at No. 9 overall. For a team already featuring established weapons, the move would raise eyebrows, especially considering other roster needs, particularly on defense.

Despite having Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy in the fold, the search for elite, game-changing pass catchers for Patrick Mahomes remains a priority. The offense, long defined by explosiveness, may be looking to reload rather than rely solely on internal development. According to Mel Kiper Jr., Jordan Tyson could be the name called during the first round.

“As Patrick Mahomes works back from his torn left ACL, the Chiefs’ offense is seeking playmakers. Tight end Travis Kelce is back, but he’s 36 years old. Veteran receiver Hollywood Brown is gone to the Eagles. Third-year wideout Xavier Worthy has flashed but scored only one touchdown last season. Where are the real difference-making pass catchers beyond Rashee Rice?”

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Who will the Chiefs draft?

The Chiefs could select a wide receiver early and that would signal a clear shift in priorities. While the defense still presents areas of need, investing in another high-end weapon suggests a commitment to maximizing Patrick Mahomes’ window, especially as Travis Kelce enters the later stages of his career.

At the same time, the potential addition of a player like Tyson comes with risk. Kiper emphasized durability concerns and that could pause not only Kansas City, but also other teams evaluating similar profiles.

“We can’t ignore Tyson’s durability concerns, considering he missed a third of his possible college games because of injuries, but we also can’t ignore his fantastic skill set when he is on the field. He makes tough catches in traffic and had 711 yards last season. I’m already picturing Mahomes buying time in the pocket and firing 50-50 balls to Tyson in the end zone.”