Chiefs HC Andy Reid might be the ideal mentor for Garrett Nussmeier in the NFL

The latest 2026 NFL Draft showed a vote of confidence from the Kansas City Chiefs in Garrett Nussmeier, who was selected in the seventh round with the 249th pick. The quarterback now joins a competitive team, where he will look to learn as much as possible under Andy Reid’s leadership.

“Obviously, there’s so many things. (Head) Coach (Andy Reid) is such a legendary coach and such a great football coach,” Nussmeier said to the press during this weekend’s rookie minicamp. “(I’m) just trying to be a sponge around him. Anything I can take from him, that’s what I’m looking to do.”

The jump from college football to the most competitive league in the world is no easy task. The former LSU Tigers player, despite having limited game action in his final season, aims to get up to speed as quickly as possible in order to adapt rapidly.

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Reid knows how to maximize players’ potential

Andy Reid has masterfully unlocked Patrick Mahomes’ potential by blending his innovative offensive schemes with Mahomes’ generational arm talent and creativity. The initial strategy was clear: sit him on the bench behind Alex Smith so he could learn as much as possible. The rest is well-known history.

Andy Reid at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Since becoming the starter in 2018, Mahomes has rewritten the record books under Reid, amassing over 28,000 passing yards and 219 touchdowns in regular-season play, while leading the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles.

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Reid’s play-calling brilliance has allowed Mahomes to maintain an elite 103.5 career passer rating, while the legendary coach himself has climbed to fourth on the NFL’s all-time wins list with 284 victories, cementing them as one of the most prolific duos in football history.

Nussmeier shows numbers pointing to further growth

Nussmeier’s 2025 season at LSU was significantly impacted by an abdominal injury, limiting him to 9 games in which he completed 194-of-288 passes (67.4%) for 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. While his production dipped compared to his explosive 2024 campaign, he still showcased a quick release and elite accuracy on the run.

To thrive in the NFL, Nussmeier will need to refine his pocket presence and decision-making, particularly under pressure, while utilizing his gunslinger mentality to challenge tight windows more consistently.