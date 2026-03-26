Intriguing QB prospect, Garrett Nussmeier confirms stock-building meetings with NY Jets, Rams, and Colts ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Garrett Nussmeier suffered an abdominal injury during the 2025 training camp which hampered his output. However, the controversial case of this LSU quarterback keeps going as he will meet with teams like the New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams, and Indianapolis Colts.

Nussmeier spoke with NFL Network. “I’ve got a lot of stuff coming up. I’ve got the Jets coming in the next couple of days here. I’ve got the Rams coming into town. I’m heading out to Indianapolis.”

The Jets worked out Carson Beck and Drew Allar, as well as preparing to host Ty Simpson. Now, Nussmeier is up next. Nussmeier was at LSU and has been looking good in drills, so there is quite a chance he manages to impress the Jets too.

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Is Nussmeier a good prospect?

Nussmeier has a gunslinger mentality thanks to his strong arm. However, he is also accurate and tough. During 2024 when he was fully healthy, he threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. The ab injury really limited last season.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier has looked really sharp in drills. I know it’s against air, but he’s certainly drawing some oohs and aahs for his precision. pic.twitter.com/flhvgeP0BB — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) March 23, 2026

Nussmeier is somewhat undersized though, standing at 6-foot-2. Given that he is a pocket-passer, teams like the Rams, Jets, and Colts might worry a bit about how good Nussmeier sees the field.

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Nussmeier’s draft projection

A typical ‘Day 2 prospect‘, Nussmeier is expected to go either in the second or third round. Hence, he could be competing head to head against the likes of Drew Allar and Carson Beck regarding his draft position.