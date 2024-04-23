Following another victorious trip to the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally made a decision about HC Andy Reid and his future with the organization.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the team to beat in the National Football League, and that will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future. And while most people credit Patrick Mahomes for that, he’s not working alone.

Over the past couple of years, HC Andy Reid has cemented himself as arguably the greatest offensive mind in league history, and now, he’s finally going to get paid as such.

Reid, who was rumored to retire after the 2023, isn’t going anywhere. If anything, he’s going to stay put at Arrowhead Stadium for another six years, as he just got a contract extension.

Andy Reid Is Now The Highest-Paid Coach In The NFL

“Reid’s new deal is through 2029 and makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, while [GM Brett] Veach has also been extended through 2029, per Pelissero,” reported NFL.com.

The Chiefs Keep Building For The Future

On top of that, the Chiefs also signed GM Brett Veach and President Mark Donovan to contract extensions, crediting them for building and maintaining the newest dynasty in the league:

“Together since 2017, Donovan, Veach and Reid have overseen a Chiefs team which has gone 100-34 (.746) (reg. & postseason combined), claiming seven consecutive AFC West Division Championships, four AFC Championships and three Super Bowl Championships. The club has been in six-consecutive AFC Championship Games including hosting an NFL record five-straight (2018-2022),” the Chiefs wrote in a statement.

Now, Reid has an opportunity to do something not even the great Bill Belichick did, which is to pass Don Shula in the all-time wins list. He needs to average 12 wins per season for the remainder of his contract, which seems likely with a healthy Mahomes and a 17-game schedule, and he’ll reach 330 career wins, two more than Shula.