The Kansas City Chiefs have been the best team in the AFC for the past six years. They’ve won three Super Bowls in five years, reaching the big game four times and winning two in a row.

Patrick Mahomes is the new face of the NFL, and the Chiefs are officially the new dynasty. They can now become the first team in the Super Bowl era to win three consecutive championships.

Needless to say, they’ll need the greatest offensive play-caller of all time to do so. That’s why they’re going to sign Head Coach Andy Reid to a very lucrative contract extension, according to a report by Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk.

The Chiefs Will Sign Coach Andy Reid To A Contract Extension

“Reid’s last contract extension came after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in Miami and it is believed to pay him $12 million per season,” wrote Alper. “That’s not at the top end of compensation for coaches, which makes it a bargain for the Chiefs as they have gone to three Super Bowls and won two of them since Reid signed that deal.”

On top of that, the Chiefs will also look to get GM Brett Veach locked in for the future, and he’s expected to line up his impending contract extension with his beloved coach:

“That standing will likely change in the coming weeks and General Manager Brett Veach, who signed his last extension at the same time as Reid, is also in line for a new deal in Kansas City this offseason,” the report added.

They already have the players, and they will also keep the architects behind this dynasty. So, despite the AFC’s — and the league as a whole — desires, the Chiefs aren’t going anywhere, not even with Andy Reid turning 65 years old already.