The Kansas City Chiefs cemented their status as a new dynasty in the NFL by winning their third Super Bowl in five years. But one of the biggest talking points after their latest success was the sideline moment between Travis Kelce and Andy Reid.

When Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball in the second quarter with Kelce out of the field, the tight end lost his cool and took it on the head coach. Immediately, the cameras caught Kelce yelling and bumping Reid.

The Chiefs went on to win the game, but that hasn’t stopped the football community from wondering what Kelce said. And even though he was mic’d up, ‘Inside the NFL’ didn’t play the audio of the moment. Instead, the show known for revealing what mic’d up players say on the field played an audio of CBS‘ Tony Romo commentating on the situation.

And it looks like we may never get to hear the audio of that moment. According to the New York Post, the Chiefs may have stopped NFL Films from airing the audio at Reid’s request:

“Two people highly plugged into the sports media business told The Post that they suspect the Chiefs blocked NFL Films — which captures the mic’d up audio — and ‘Inside the NFL’ from airing the direct Kelce soundbite, with one saying he thought that this edict came from Reid.“

Reid, Kelce downplay the incident

While Kelce’s outburst gave plenty to talk about in the week after Super Bowl LVIII, it didn’t seem to be such a big deal for him or Reid. The Chiefs head coach downplayed his player’s moment of rage, making it clear he had no hard feelings about it. In fact, Reid said Kelce was only saying he wanted to be on the field.

“He caught me off balance,” Reid said, via ESPN. “I wasn’t watching. He was really coming over [and saying], ‘Just put me in, I’ll score. I’ll score.’ So, that’s really what it was. I love that. It’s not the first time. I appreciate him.“

Kelce also addressed his outburst a couple of times after the Super Bowl, first with the media and then in his ‘New Heights’ podcast with brother Jason. The 34-year-old regretted his actions, explaining how much he loves and respects the longtime Chiefs coach.

“It’s definitely unacceptable and I immediately wish I would have took it back,” Kelce said. “Unfortunately sometimes my passion comes out where it looks like it’s negativity but I’m grateful that he knows that it’s all because I want to I want to win this thing with him more than anything.”