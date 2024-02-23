Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Patrick Mahomes had another epic performance to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

During the regular season, many experts believed this could be the worst version of the Mahomes Era after a Christmas Day loss facing the Raiders at home. Some of them even thought the Chiefs could be eliminated.

However, after the New England Patriots led by Tom Brady, they are the new dynasty in the NFL. Now, the next challenge is a feat never achieved: three straight Super Bowl victories.

Kansas City Chiefs will sign Matt Araiza

The Kansas City Chiefs surprised the NFL by signing punter Matt Araiza. Just a few months ago, the former player of the Buffalo Bills was dismissed from a lawsuit after being accused of rape by a 17-year old girl in 2021.

“I am proud and honored to sign a contract with the Chiefs. I am thrilled to be able to continue my NFL career. I want to thank my family, who have been my rock and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support. I am excited to begin the next phase of my career with the Super Bowl Champs!”

Why did the Chiefs sign Matt Araiza?

Tommy Townsend has been sensational in the last few years as punter of the Kansas City Chiefs, but he will be a free agent. That’s why, Townsend could become the highest-paid player in the NFL at the position.

Although his numbers declined in 2023, Tommy Townsend could be an extraordinary asset for other teams and that’s why the punter will look for his big payday. Meanwhile, if Townsend doesn’t stay, they could use that money in the huge offers expected to be made for Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed.

In the process, the Chiefs already have a cheaper option with Matt Araiza considering all signs point out at Townsend leaving the team. If Araiza finds his college football version, this could be a massive boost for Andy Reid.