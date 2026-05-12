Chiefs’ opponents in 2026 NFL season: Who will Kansas City play at home and on the road?

The 2026 NFL season sets up another demanding road for the Kansas City Chiefs, with a schedule that mixes fierce AFC rivalries and standout cross-conference matchups.

The 2026 NFL season is beginning to take shape, and for the Kansas City Chiefs, the path to another championship will once again run through a demanding mix of familiar rivals and cross-conference challenges.

Their schedule is anchored by their AFC West battles against the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers—teams they will face twice each in what remains one of the NFL’s most competitive divisions.

Additional games are determined by the NFL’s scheduling formula, including placement-based matchups and a 17th interconference game, which further tests Kansas City’s consistency across different environments.

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Who will the Chiefs face during the 2026 NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2026 opponents are officially set, and the slate features a full mix of division rivals, conference powerhouses and cross-conference matchups across 17 games.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders (Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images)

As always, the foundation of their schedule comes from the AFC West, where they will face the Broncos, Raiders and Chargers twice each—home and away—continuing one of the NFL’s most competitive division rivalries.

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Beyond divisional play, they are also scheduled to take on the entire AFC East and NFC West. That means marquee matchups against teams like the Buffalo Bills, giving them a season packed with playoff-caliber opponents and high-profile showdowns in both conferences.

Rounding out the schedule are additional “same-place finish” games based on the 2025 standings. These matchups are designed to balance the league’s competitive structure, ensuring Kansas City once again navigates a schedule filled with both familiar challenges and unpredictable tests.

Home games

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

New York Jets

New England Patriots

San Francisco 49ers

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Away games