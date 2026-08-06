Steelers confirm roster moves ahead of 2026 NFL preseason

The Steelers keep making moves just before the start of preseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue fine-tuning their roster ahead of their preseason opener, announcing a pair of transactions involving Mike McCarthy’s secondary.

They have officially signed safety Israel Mukuamu to a one-year contract while releasing cornerback Ahmari Harvey as the coaching staff continues evaluating depth ahead of the regular season.

The move is notable because Mukuamu already has experience playing under Mike McCarthy when the head coach led the Dallas Cowboys, making him a familiar face for the Steelers’ new head coach.

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Steelers roster moves and training camps visits

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in four players for workouts: Andre Carter (edge rusher), Xavier Thomas (edge rusher), Donovan Wilson (safety) and Israel Mukuamu (safety). Ultimately, Pittsburgh chose to sign Mukuamu.

Originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Mukuamu spent four seasons in Dallas before joining the Carolina Panthers during the 2025 season. Across his NFL career, he has appeared in 51 games, making three starts while recording 35 tackles, four passes defended, and three interceptions.

Mike McCarthy reunites with a familiar defender

Mike McCarthy’s familiarity with Mukuamu appears to have played a significant role in the decision. The Steelers head coach coached the versatile defensive back during his time with the Cowboys and knows exactly how he fits into an NFL defense. That experience could also help defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who continues reshaping Pittsburgh’s defense heading into the 2026 season.

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Interestingly, Donovan Wilson, another former McCarthy player in Dallas, was also among the players who worked out for the Steelers, but Pittsburgh ultimately decided Mukuamu was the better fit as roster competition continues during training camp.