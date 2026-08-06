What happens if Cardinals win, tie or lose vs Panthers today in 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

What's at stake for the Arizona Cardinals as they play against the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game means football season has begun! This is a preseason game, but it kicks off everything that is about to come. With the Arizona Cardinals playing the Carolina Panthers, the stakes behind the game must be cleared.

The fact is that preseason games are merely that, preparation for the regular season, and not even as much. Plenty of starters sit around and don’t play preseason games, even if it is the NFL Hall of Fame Game. Hence, that’s why Jeremiyah Love is not playing for the Cardinals vs Panthers.

The reason is quite simple. Head coaches don’t want to risk any star player suffering an injury or getting unnecessary contact before the actual season starts. After all, an injury in preseason could really affect how the regular season goes.

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What happens if the Cardinals beat the Panthers?

If the Cardinals beat the Panthers at the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game, nothing really matters. It might show some of the new looks and schemes that new offensive-driven head coach Mike LaFleur has been trying to impregnate on the team are actually working.

Carson Beck #19 of the Arizona Cardinals

It can give a few standout players from the game vs Panthers a boost to make it into the final 53-man roster, but not more than that. In fact, you can see who the Cardinals starting quarterback will be vs the Panthers and that will put into perspective the relevance of this game.

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What happens if the Cardinals tie vs Panthers?

If the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers tie during a preseason matchup like the Hall of Fame Game, the game simply ends in a tie after overtime, with no impact on the regular-season standings.

What happens if the Cardinals lose vs Panthers?

A loss has no negative impact on either team’s regular-season record, standings, or playoff chances. It literally doesn’t matter. The most important thing in preseason games is to not suffer injuries and trying to implement some of their new schemes.