Chiefs part ways with longtime coach for 2026 and Andy Reid sends clear on Patrick Mahomes’ controversy with assistant

Andy Reid was very clear in stating that there is no controversy between Patrick Mahomes and Matt Nagy following the departure of the offensive coordinator from the Kansas City Chiefs. The legendary head coach said that the star quarterback loved working with Nagy and that exactly the same thing happens with Eric Bieniemy.

“You guys could take this whole thing a couple of different ways. So, I want to make sure we’re saying this right. Patrick loved Matt Nagy and he also loves Eric Bieniemy. This isn’t either or deal. It’s one guy having to replace another guy. That’s not what this is about. I want to make sure Nagy gets his shout out here too and that Eric gets his for coming in here.”

In recent weeks, Matt Nagy was pointed out as one of the main figures responsible for the Chiefs not competing for the Super Bowl this year, since Mahomes statistically had one of the worst seasons of his career. Nevertheless, Reid is making an effort to ensure it is publicly recognized that Nagy did a great job with Mahomes winning two championships as a member of his staff.

Chiefs lose longtime coach for 2026 season

The Chiefs have officially lost Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator after deciding not to renew his contract. Eric Bieniemy will take his place to help Patrick Mahomes. Bieniemy had an initial successful stint with the Chiefs as running backs coach from 2013 to 2017, before later becoming offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022.

Chiefs want to win a Super Bowl in 2026

Eric Bieniemy was the first offensive coordinator for Patrick Mahomes when he became the Chiefs’ starter in 2018, and from that point on, that duo was very successful, winning the Super Bowl twice. Now, after Bieniemy worked with Ben Johnson on the Chicago Bears, fresh ideas could boost this offense.

