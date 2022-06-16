The departure of Tyreek Hill from Kansas City continues to make noise. This week, Patrick Mahomes addressed his former teammate's recent comments, which included that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than the Chiefs quarterback.

A few months ago, the Chiefs accepted Tyreek Hill's request for a trade and sent him to the Miami Dolphins. Of course, his departure made a lot of noise at the moment, but it's been months and it continues to be a talking point.

Though many people think his exit will take a toll on Kansas City's offense, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes look confident in the new wide receiver room, now headlined by JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Cheetah seems to be even happier with his new team, as in the first episode of his podcast It Needed to be Said he suggested some problems with his former employers and even said that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes. Here's what the Chiefs quarterback had to say.

Patrick Mahomes was surprised by Tyreek Hill's comments

“I’m surprised a little just because I felt like we love Tyreek here. We’ve always loved him. We still love him,” Mahomes told reporters, via ProFootballTalk. “I saw him out at Formula 1 in Miami and everything like that. But I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff, get it rolling. But definitely I still love Tyreek. He’s a one-of-a-kind player.

“But as you know in coach Reid’s offense, it takes the whole team. This offense was rolling before I got here. This offense was rolling when I was a young Cowboys fan watching the Eagles beat up on the Cowboys. So I mean, it’s an offense that’s more than one player — and that includes myself.”

Publicly, Reid and Mahomes have always made clear how much respect they have for Hill. But now they have to turn the page and figure out how to get back to glory days without him.