The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the NFL season in a rather familiar position: As defending Super Bowl champions. Nonetheless, they couldn’t live up to that hype, losing to the Detroit Lions.

The Lions were at their best from the start, not pressing or trying to do too much, and making the most of every single opportunity they had to get on the scoreboard.

Still, Patrick Mahomes’ team was severely undermanned, missing their best players on both sides of the field. That won’t be the case anymore, as both Travis Kelce and Chris Jones will be back to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Travis Kelce And Chris Jones Will Make Season Debut On Sunday

“Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce returned to practice Wednesday,” reported Charean Williams. “He hyperextended his knee, resulting in a bone bruise, a week ago in practice. Kelce was a non-participant in last Wednesday’s practice and was inactive for the season opener against the Lions. Kelce is expected to make his season debut in Week 2 barring a setback.”

“Defensive lineman Chris Jones was back on the practice field for the first time since ending his holdout,” the report continued. “Both Kelce and Jones were limited.”

Needless to say, this would be a massive boost for a team desperately looking for a turnaround, as they weren’t exactly at their best and the Jaguars won’t be an easy rival.