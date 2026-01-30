Chiefs sign longtime college football coach for 2026 season to help Andy Reid

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs continue to sign key members for their coaching staff. According to a report by Pete Thamel, C.J. Cox will be the latest addition for the 2026 NFL season.

“Sources: The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to hire veteran defensive backs coach C.J. Cox as a qualify control coach. He’ll work with the defensive backs. He’s worked at Coastal Carolina, UAB and Kent State in recent years.”

The Chiefs are trying to bounce back after they failed to return to the Super Bowl in 2025. Much of their success will depend on Patrick Mahomes and his lengthy recovery from a knee injury.

Is Andy Reid leaving Chiefs?

No. Despite all the changes with the Chiefs, Andy Reid will not leave the team and has been the main supervisor of the assistants joining the staff, including Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

Will Patrick Mahomes play in 2026 season?

Yes. Patrick Mahomes is expected to be ready for the start of the 2026 season, as his recovery process has gone well. The projected timeline was nine months, which would give him enough time to be ready for Week 1.

