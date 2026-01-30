Andy Reid’s new Chiefs teammate reveals which offensive aspect will improve for the upcoming 2026 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs had several areas to improve after a disappointing regular NFL season in which they failed to reach the playoffs. As a result, the organization made multiple changes, including adjustments to Andy Reid’s coaching staff, highlighted by the arrival of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator. The Chiefs are looking to reestablish their offensive identity and regain consistency heading into the upcoming campaign.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke to reporters via Zoom during his introductory press conference, sharing his vision for revitalizing the running game following the struggles of the 2025 season. He emphasized collaboration within the coaching staff and the importance of building the right structure around the roster to maximize production on offense.

“First and foremost, we obviously have a tremendous staff. With Head Coach Andy Reid, we are going to figure out what things we need to do moving forward as far as making sure we are getting the right people in the building,” Bieniemy said. “When it is all said and done, we are going to make sure that we can do the things that we do best.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have one of the better offensive line coaches in the industry in Andy Heck,” Bieniemy added. “He does an outstanding job with those guys up front and just making sure we are doing the things that help us move forward. I have been exposed to a number of run schemes, but at the end of the day we have to make sure we are doing what is best for us. That is the overall plan.”

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Advertisement

Bieniemy’s impact could be crucial

Kansas City’s running game lacked explosiveness throughout the season, largely due to injuries, and big plays from the backfield were limited. Bieniemy previously served as part of the Chicago Bears’ coaching staff as running backs coach, where the Bears captured the NFC North, strengthening his résumé as a developer of ground attacks.

Advertisement

see also Chiefs sign new coach with Andy Reid as key reason for 2x Super Bowl champion to join Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in 2026

In addition, the Chiefs still rely on key contributors who can help elevate the rushing unit. Kareem Hunt led the team with 611 rushing yards, while Isiah Pacheco followed with 462 yards. Rookie running back Brashard Smith added 151 yards on the ground and also emerged as a versatile receiving option out of the backfield, providing flexibility to the offensive scheme.

Advertisement

Chiefs’ new coaching addition

The Chiefs continue preparing for the next season with further additions to Andy Reid’s staff. According to a report from Pete Thamel, longtime college football coach C.J. Cox is expected to join the organization as a quality control coach focused on defensive backs for the 2026 NFL season.

Kansas City is aiming to bounce back after falling short of a Super Bowl return in 2025. Much of their outlook still depends on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his recovery from a knee injury, as the Chiefs attempt to reestablish themselves among the NFL‘s AFC contenders.

Advertisement